Meetings
11:48 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £78, Others £34 Race Total £248
1
Commanche Rising(d - bk)
Best: 29.94sLast: 30.59s
T: S L Newberry
Aero Majestic/Atouchofvenus
2
Lyre Queen(b - bk)
Best: 29.91sLast: 29.96s
T: J P Lambe
Aero Majestic/Lyre Rose
3
Madabout Biddy(b - bk)
Best: 29.59sLast: 29.70s
T: J R Hall
Droopys Nidge/Droopys Toulouse
4
Drahbeg Django(d - bk)
Best: 29.44sLast: 29.44s
T: G B Ballentine
Candlelight King/Coonough Dolly
5
Sovereign Rose(b - be)
Best: 29.35sLast: 29.29s
T: P R Spragg
Laughil Billy/Derheen Diva
6
Rosden Creep(d - bk)
Best: 29.27sLast: 29.52s
T: P M Holland
Godsend/Rosden Gaffer
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.