Racing Tips

Meetings
11:34 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £71, Others £33 Race Total £236
1
Clonleigh Saffi(b - be)
Best: 29.23sLast: 29.27s
T: D Welding
Scolari Me Daddy/Dream Believer
2
Our Mate Vic(d - bk)
Best: 29.38sLast: 29.86s
T: J A Danahar
Tyrur Big Mike/Jumeirah Vicky
3
Time Josie(b - bd)
Best: 29.34sLast: 29.46s
T: G M Smith
Kinloch Brae/Colorado Josie
4
Shortwood(d - bk)
Best: 29.22sLast: 29.22s
T: J R Hall
Viking Jack/Caribbean Dream
5
Lady Pauline(b - bk)
Best: 29.31sLast: N/A
T: P R Spragg
Laughil Blake/Borna Empress
6
Pet Shop Blaze(d - bk)
Best: 29.24sLast: 29.34s
T: P R Spragg
Sidarian Blaze/Dry Roasted
