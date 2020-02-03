Racing Tips

Meetings
11:19 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 275m
- D5
- 1st £65, Others £33 Race Total £230
1
Beaming Nikita(b - bk)
Best: 17.03sLast: 17.20s
T: J A Danahar
Kinloch Brae/Rallying Gale
2
Roseville Holly(b - wbe)
Best: 17.06sLast: 17.44s
T: S A Aveline
Skywalker Farloe/Roseville Chloe
3
Shift The Hawk(d - wbk)
Best: 16.94sLast: 17.23s
T: N M Slowley
Makeshift/Hawks Tip
4
Hooga Booga(b - bk)
Best: 17.07sLast: 17.12s
T: S J Cull
Tullymurry Act/Sadhbh The Yank
5
Left Is Good(b - bkw)
Best: 17.05sLast: 17.70s
T: S W Deakin
Secreto/Ring Percilla
6
Malteser Missile(d - bkw)
Best: 16.74sLast: 17.21s
T: I E Walker
Tyrur Big Mike/Spur Queen Bee
