Racing Tips

Meetings
11:03 Perry Barr Mon 3 February 2020
- 275m
- D2
- 1st £98, Others £37 Race Total £283
1
Tarsna All Black(d - bk)
Best: 16.41sLast: 16.62s
T: P J Doocey
Ballymac Eske/Tarsna Sal
2
Going Through(b - bk)
Best: 16.25sLast: 16.34s
T: P M Holland
Aero Majestic/Going Voting
3
Im Sophie(b - dkbd)
Best: 16.37sLast: 16.37s
T: G B Ballentine
Belles Direction/Westmead Sophie
4
Dolla Wisecrack(b - be)
Best: 16.28sLast: 29.13s
T: J P Lambe
Droopys Jet/Glideaway Kate
5
Ballymac Minky(b - bk)
Best: 16.46sLast: 16.46s
T: S W Deakin
Ballymac Vic/Tick Tock Minky
6
Catunda Taya(b - bkw)
Best: 16.31sLast: 16.46s
T: P M Holland
Tullymurry Act/Aayamzamodel
