Racing Tips

Meetings
20:51 Nottingham Mon 3 February 2020
- 305m
- OR
- 1st £200, Others £50 Race Total £450
1
News Knight(d - f)
Best: 17.79sLast: 16.62s
T: M E Wiley
Ballymac Vic/Mandys Knight
2
Salacresknockout(d - bk)
Best: 18.19sLast: 18.61s
T: P H Harnden
Tullymurry Act/Shirocco Star
3
Gentle Storm(d - bk)
Best: 17.80sLast: 23.98s
T: C A Grasso
Storm Control/Wallflower
4
Droopys Premier(d - wbe)
Best: 17.88sLast: N/A
T: K P Boon
Coolavanny Jap/Droopys Rhiona
5
Lil Bombastic(d - bk)
Best: 17.86sLast: 17.10s
T: J J Fenwick
Laughil Blake/Rockburst Vienna
6
Kilara Bugle(d - bk)
Best: .00sLast: 30.76s
T: A O Hopkins
Kinloch Brae/Tyrur Fergie
