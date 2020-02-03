Meetings
19:05 Nottingham Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A1
- 1st £140, Others £40 Race Total £340
1
Forest Mike(d - bk)
Best: 30.16sLast: 30.34s
T: P H Harnden
Laughill Blake/Forest Rhythm
2
Alfies Prince(d - wbk)
Best: 30.28sLast: 30.08s
T: B Denby
Droopys Alfie/Geneva Socks
3
Flaky Bandit(d - bk)
Best: 30.26sLast: 30.30s
T: L Cook
Droopys Cain/Roxholme Hottie
4
Piemans Storm(d - bkw)
Best: 30.38sLast: 29.24s
T: C N Wilton
Laughil Blake/Go Gabby Go
5
Swift Ferdia(d - bd)
Best: 30.19sLast: 30.25s
T: C N Wilton
Pat C Sabbath/Swift Linscott
6
Somermead Guest(b - bk)
Best: 30.21sLast: 30.51s
T: B Denby
Ballymac Vic/Dower Bud
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.