Racing Tips

Meetings
18:29 Nottingham Mon 3 February 2020
- 500m
- A2
- 1st £130, Others £38 Race Total £320
1
Salacres Polly(b - dkbd)
Best: 30.62sLast: 45.80s
T: P H Harnden
Zero Ten/Salacres Polizzi
2
Droopys Rex(d - be)
Best: 30.70sLast: 30.80s
T: C N Wilton
Duke Special/Droopys Start
3
Go Smart Girl(b - bk)
Best: 30.82sLast: 29.92s
T: B Denby
Kinloch Brae/Smarty Scolari
4
Beales On Wheelz(d - bk)
Best: 30.55sLast: 30.59s
T: J A White
Skywalker Farloe/Ballintee Suzie
5
Bythewayjack(d - bk)
Best: 30.57sLast: 30.90s
T: B Denby
Jacksajem/Kilara Missy
6
Romeo Ruben(d - bk)
Best: 30.46sLast: 31.16s
T: L G Tuffin
Rumble Impact/Fabulous Pin
