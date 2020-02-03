Meetings
18:09 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A6
- 1st £115, 2nd £45, Others £40 Race Total £320
1
Mo Cara Cillian(d - bk)
Best: 29.30sLast: 29.59s
T: C D Marston
Rural Hawaii/Maffa Shelley
2
Wimberley(b - f)
Best: 29.11sLast: 29.57s
T: A J Dunn
Aero Majestic/Riverside Blacky
3
Oldinn Irene(b - bk)
Best: 29.28sLast: 29.51s
T: J B Thompson
Droopys Roddick/Mary Kate Pats
4
Picture Sally(b - bd)
Best: 29.44sLast: 29.62s
T: P C White
Kinloch Brae/Billis Weasel
5
Swift Houdini(d - bk)
Best: 29.33sLast: 29.81s
T: M T Baker
Top Honcho/Swift Lady
6
Jimivy James(d - bk)
Best: 28.98sLast: 29.67s
T: A K Jenkins
Vans Escalade/Ballymac Cala
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.