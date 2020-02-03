Racing Tips

Meetings
17:54 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A9
- 1st £105, 2nd £40, Others £40 Race Total £305
1
Elderberry Siren(b - bk)
Best: 29.55sLast: 29.79s
T: P I Cowdrill
Ballymac Vic/Bromwich Sue
2
Chauffeur Pulsus(b - bk)
Best: 29.53sLast: 29.65s
T: K Billingham
Kinloch Brae/Chauffeur Driven
3
Jimivy Harry(d - bd)
Best: 29.43sLast: 29.77s
T: A K Jenkins
Vans Escalade/Ballymac Cala
4
Never Enough(b - bk)
Best: 29.72sLast: 29.85s
T: E Richards
Dorotas Wildcat/Bravo Maggie
5
Swift Idris(d - wf)
Best: 29.60sLast: 29.71s
T: M T Baker
Superior Product/Swift Inny
6
Im Mary(b - wbk)
Best: 29.48sLast: 29.89s
T: E Richards
Iso Octane/Ballymorefin Meg
