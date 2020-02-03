Racing Tips

Meetings
17:37 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A8
- 1st £110, 2nd £45, Others £40 Race Total £315
1
Saras Story(b - bd)
Best: 29.32sLast: 29.79s
T: L Field
Atitboy/Jades Impact
2
Cash Gift(b - bk)
Best: 29.18sLast: 29.68s
T: P C White
Kisses For Cloda/Tyrur Goodie
3
Moanteen Keri(b - bk)
Best: 29.43sLast: 29.57s
T: L Field
Ballymac Eske/Barnagrane Glen
4
Montys Escalade(d - bd)
Best: 29.35sLast: 29.55s
T: A K Jenkins
Vans Escalade/Ballymac Cala
5
Tommys Chase(d - bk)
Best: 29.44sLast: 29.54s
T: L Field
Scolari Me Daddy/Uptown Model
6
Final Slate(d - bk)
Best: 29.14sLast: 29.44s
T: P C White
Ballymac Vic/Yassoo My Ella
