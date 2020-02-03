Racing Tips

Meetings
17:18 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £120, 2nd £50, Others £40 Race Total £330
1
Trache Lad(d - bk)
Best: 29.12sLast: 29.22s
T: M T Baker
Superior Product/Swift Scrabble
2
Murphys Meadow(d - bkw)
Best: 29.16sLast: 29.28s
T: E Richards
Tullymurry Act/Flomur Perla
3
Rockburst Swift(b - bkw)
Best: 29.14sLast: 29.49s
T: J B Thompson
Taylors Sky/Sidarian Pearl
4
Corrin Moll(b - be)
Best: 28.84sLast: 29.36s
T: P Slater
Skywalker Rory/Corrin Nell
5
Smithstown Touch(d - wbk)
Best: 29.03sLast: 29.51s
T: P C White
Sir Paddy/Malteaser
6
Southlodge Arlo(d - bkw)
Best: 29.18sLast: 29.28s
T: A J Dunn
Droopys Jet/Chaotic Violet
