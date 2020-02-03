Racing Tips

Meetings
16:58 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 264m
- D2
- 1st £160, 2nd £55, Others £45 Race Total £350
1
Elderberry Nine(b - be)
Best: 15.70sLast: 15.88s
T: P I Cowdrill
Express Master/Chauffeur Driven
2
Swift Dynamite(d - bk)
Best: 15.72sLast: 15.72s
T: M T Baker
Farlo Blitz/Swift Krul
3
Beatties Dorothy(b - wbd)
Best: 15.81sLast: 16.18s
T: K Billingham
Target Harris/Dorotas Irena
4
Knockelly John(d - bk)
Best: 15.74sLast: 30.12s
T: C S Fereday
Doctor Zhivago/Knockelly Ann
5
Coolangatta Lad(d - bk)
Best: 15.75sLast: 16.05s
T: A J Dunn
Paradise Maverik/Joya
6
Mooncoin Toyboy(d - bkw)
Best: 15.62sLast: 16.28s
T: E Richards
Droopys Jet/Happy Omen
