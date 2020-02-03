Racing Tips

Meetings
16:39 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £120, 2nd £50, Others £40 Race Total £330
1
Barnagrane Diva(b - wbk)
Best: 28.97sLast: 29.33s
T: P Slater
Ballymac Vic/Barnagrane Sive
2
Sandyhill Queen(b - bk)
Best: 29.00sLast: 29.16s
T: P I Cowdrill
Paradise Madison/Sandyhill Smurf
3
Russmur Cara(b - bk)
Best: 29.01sLast: 29.34s
T: L Field
Storm Control/Perles Bay
4
Mega(b - bk)
Best: 28.88sLast: 29.85s
T: P Slater
Knockglass Billy/Dromulton Glory
5
Proud Supreme(d - bkw)
Best: 29.14sLast: 29.72s
T: L Field
Coolavanny Jap/Little Satin
6
Locnamon Al(b - bd)
Best: 28.97sLast: 29.36s
T: P C White
Zero Ten/Locnamon Millie
