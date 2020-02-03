Racing Tips

Meetings
16:19 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A4
- 1st £125, 2nd £50, Others £40 Race Total £335
1
Bit View David(d - bk)
Best: 28.92sLast: 29.29s
T: C Jones
Laughil Blake/Jumbos Tina
2
Skys Wilder(d - bk)
Best: 28.81sLast: 29.36s
T: A J Dunn
Boherna House/Palace Princess
3
Kaypee Marni(b - fw)
Best: 28.86sLast: 28.86s
T: K Billingham
Tyrur Big Mike/Moss Lane Sue
4
Moanteen Olivia(b - bk)
Best: 28.99sLast: 29.39s
T: L Field
Ballymac Eske/Barnagrane Glen
5
Elderberry Belle(b - bk)
Best: 28.91sLast: 29.21s
T: P I Cowdrill
Royal Impact/Cousin Bluey
6
Bloos Josies Ray(b - bk)
Best: 29.05sLast: 29.36s
T: P A Sallis
Tyrur Sugar Daddy/Killinan Josie
