Meetings
15:19 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 264m
- D2
- 1st £160, 2nd £55, Others £45 Race Total £350
1
Narabane Class(d - bk)
Best: 15.74sLast: 15.94s
T: J B Thompson
World Class/Skeard Special
2
Tyrap Coco(b - bk)
Best: 15.74sLast: 15.91s
T: P I Cowdrill
Droopys Jet/Tyrap Yoyo
3
Scolari Me Baby(d - bk)
Best: 15.45sLast: 16.06s
T: L Field
Scolari Me Daddy/Rossa Baby
4
Elderberry Manx(d - be)
Best: 15.60sLast: 16.12s
T: P I Cowdrill
Ballymac Vic/Butts Mott
5
Ace Crusader(b - bd)
Best: 15.48sLast: 16.52s
T: C S Fereday
Vans Escalade/Tommys Inluck
6
Dance Vogue(b - bk)
Best: 15.61sLast: 15.84s
T: P A Sallis
Ballymac Vic/Dance Melissa
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.