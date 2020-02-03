Racing Tips

Meetings
15:02 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A3
- 1st £160, 2nd £50, Others £50 Race Total £410
1
Counting Sheep(d - bk)
Best: 28.60sLast: 29.18s
T: E Richards
Head Bound/Ballymac Flojo
2
Headleys Fifi(b - dkbd)
Best: 28.60sLast: 29.34s
T: P Slater
Azza Azza Azza/Headleys Ann
3
Relentless Jack(d - bk)
Best: 28.73sLast: 28.89s
T: A K Jenkins
Knockglass Billy/Balinakill Trish
4
Ballymac Aquino(b - wbd)
Best: 28.90sLast: 29.20s
T: K Billingham
Ballymac Matt/Aguasantas
5
Mo Cara Dante(d - wbk)
Best: 28.66sLast: 29.47s
T: C D Marston
Farloe Blitz/Bearhaven Ekki
6
Westmead Kia(b - bk)
Best: 28.84sLast: 28.99s
T: P C White
Westmead Hawk/Westmead Ella
