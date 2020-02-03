Racing Tips

Meetings
14:42 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 264m
- D1
- 1st £175, 2nd £60, Others £50 Race Total £435
1
Elderberry Event(d - wbk)
Best: 15.78sLast: 15.95s
T: P I Cowdrill
Ballymac Vic/Bromwich Sue
2
Smokestack Vicki(b - bk)
Best: 15.57sLast: 15.72s
T: L Field
Ballymac Eske/Dixies Craft
3
Fionn(d - bk)
Best: 15.49sLast: 15.62s
T: J B Thompson
Daves Mentor/Coolavanny Mink
4
Mo Cara Bear(d - bk)
Best: 15.52sLast: 16.17s
T: C D Marston
Droopys Jet/Siberian Pearl
5
Cooladerry Maura(b - bk)
Best: 15.52sLast: 16.01s
T: P Slater
Head Bound/Fire Height Brid
6
Towstar Sasha(b - wbk)
Best: 15.80sLast: 16.19s
T: E Richards
Zero Ten/Allen Buttercup
