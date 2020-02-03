Meetings
14:22 Monmore Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A8
- 1st £110, 2nd £45, Others £40 Race Total £315
1
Swift Khazix(d - bk)
Best: 29.38sLast: 29.57s
T: M T Baker
Top Honcho/Swift Vicki
2
Blokade Grace(b - bk)
Best: 29.56sLast: 29.57s
T: P Slater
Paradise Madison/Highview Grace
3
Black Shadow(b - bk)
Best: 29.46sLast: 29.80s
T: M T Baker
Skywalker Puma/Tyrsova
4
Trade Joe(d - bk)
Best: 29.40sLast: 29.51s
T: P I Cowdrill
Westmead Joe/Borna Glory
5
Blue Abby(b - be)
Best: 29.50sLast: 29.66s
T: P C White
Sir Paddy/Islington Lady
6
Westcot Grove(b - bk)
Best: 29.43sLast: 29.64s
T: C Jones
Holdem Spy/Turbine Tina
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.