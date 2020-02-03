Racing Tips

Meetings
19:54 Harlow Mon 3 February 2020
- 415m
- A7
- 1st £85, Others £45 Race Total £310
1
Leemount Mikey(d - bk)
Best: 27.37sLast: 27.77s
T: P Held
Tyrur Big Mike/Lemon Daisy
2
Boy Zee(d - bk)
Best: 26.94sLast: 15.88s
T: B M Nicholls
Corporate Attack/Easter Breeze
3
Moors Ryans Boy(d - be)
Best: 27.27sLast: 27.47s
T: R Pickering
Leamaneigh Turbo/Multi Laner
4
Diesel Rose(b - bkw)
Best: 27.02sLast: 27.97s
T: M H Fawsitt
Droopys Nidge/Watch The Rail
5
Bush Pilot(d - bk)
Best: 27.20sLast: 27.97s
T: D K Hurlock
Tullymurry Act/Ridgemount Jojo
6
Cavan Act(d - wbk)
Best: 27.46sLast: 27.69s
T: B M Nicholls
Tullymurry Act/Blackabbey Flos
