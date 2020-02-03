Racing Tips

Meetings
19:23 Harlow Mon 3 February 2020
- 238m
- D4
- 1st £60, Others £45 Race Total £285
1
Well Set Up(b - bk)
Best: 15.46sLast: 15.56s
T: P B Witchell
Dan The Man/Bold Lump
2
Dolph Starbeam(d - bk)
Best: 15.37sLast: 15.73s
T: B M Nicholls
Vans Escalade/Nunwithagun
3
Blackrose Sunset(d - bk)
Best: 15.44sLast: 15.57s
T: P B Witchell
Rio Quattro/Blackrose Duchess
4
Lady Cong(b - wbk)
Best: 15.28sLast: 15.81s
T: S R Mcdonagh
Cong Island/Duff Lady
5
Twenty Twenty(d - bk)
Best: 15.40sLast: 15.76s
T: B M Nicholls
Droopys Sydney/How Zat
6
Givemeatenner(d - wbd)
Best: 15.44sLast: 15.67s
T: A M Kirby
Superior Product/Kittys Taffy
