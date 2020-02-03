Racing Tips

Meetings
18:49 Harlow Mon 3 February 2020
- 415m
- A6
- 1st £95, Others £45 Race Total £320
1
Fancy Beccy(b - bd)
Best: 26.56sLast: 26.85s
T: D K Hurlock
Godsend/Fancy Socks
2
Burgess Romeo(d - wbk)
Best: 26.56sLast: 27.72s
T: M H Fawsitt
Romeo Recruit/Killinan Baby
3
Moors Littlestar(b - bk)
Best: 26.64sLast: 27.37s
T: R Pickering
Droopys Sydney/Droopys Eight
4
Vale View Jewel(b - fw)
Best: 26.69sLast: 26.54s
T: A M Kirby
Vale View Flyer/Highland Brook
5
Ferndale Timer(b - bk)
Best: 26.56sLast: 27.47s
T: P Held
Laughil Blake/Tuckeys Timer
6
Darrake(b - f)
Best: 26.63sLast: 27.04s
T: D Puddy
Hi Dibbles/Curragh Brae
