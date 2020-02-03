Racing Tips

Meetings
18:33 Harlow Mon 3 February 2020
- 238m
- D4
- 1st £60, Others £45 Race Total £285
1
Steeple Rd Brian(d - bd)
Best: 15.38sLast: 15.86s
T: S R Mcdonagh
Cashen Legend/Wrens Lass
2
Debs Any Moments(b - bk)
Best: 15.45sLast: 27.41s
T: D K Hurlock
Paid Paddy/Any Moment
3
Our Lovely Girl(b - f)
Best: 15.36sLast: 15.59s
T: A M Kirby
Droopys Nidge/Droopys Adelaide
4
Cloncunny Tara(b - bk)
Best: 15.31sLast: 15.34s
T: P B Witchell
Taylors Sky/Ardera Tara
5
Lord Talltrees(d - bk)
Best: 15.22sLast: 15.35s
T: P Clarke
Confident Rankin/Chickaboom
6
Billistown Moher(d - bk)
Best: 15.46sLast:
T: D K Hurlock
Mafi Magic/Billstown Ross
