Racing Tips

Meetings
20:53 Doncaster Mon 3 February 2020
- 450m
- B4
- 1st £125, Others £40 Race Total £325
1
Cyprus Queen(b - bk)
Best: 28.47sLast: 28.57s
T: G Wilson
Ballymac Eske/Gizmo Bluebell
2
Haven Boss(b - be)
Best: 28.42sLast: 28.78s
T: M Haythorne
Boherna House/Fionas Star
3
Watch This Space(d - bd)
Best: 28.62sLast: 28.90s
T: H Adamson
Storm Control/Starshineverona
4
Wishful Glory(d - bk)
Best: 28.39sLast: 28.54s
T: L A Taylorson
Head Bound/Wishful Flyer
5
Russanda Relay(d - bd)
Best: 28.46sLast: 28.87s
T: J Simpson
Candelight King/Swift Champagne
6
Arlington Polly(b - bk)
Best: 29.40sLast: 31.09s
T: H Adamson
Over Limit/Ballymac Devlin
