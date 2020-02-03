Meetings
20:38 Doncaster Mon 3 February 2020
- 450m
- B6
- 1st £110, Others £40 Race Total £310
1
Poolieseabiscuit(d - bd)
Best: 28.82sLast: 28.97s
T: K M Tobin
Viking Jack/Poolie Lisa
2
Coolhands Woo(b - be)
Best: 28.94sLast: 29.02s
T: K Bowman
Gold Slipalong/Coolough Dawn
3
Rapido Reno(b - bk)
Best: 28.76sLast: 29.07s
T: M Haythorne
Tyrur Big Mike/Zulu Duchess
4
Theos Ranger(d - bkw)
Best: 28.68sLast: 29.08s
T: D Webster
Tyrur Big Mike/Tyrur Dicky
5
Trapper Niall(d - wbk)
Best: 28.72sLast: 29.15s
T: G Wilson
Uncle Willie/Josie And Amanda
6
Fahee Bell(b - bkw)
Best: 28.94sLast: 28.94s
T: M Haythorne
Melodys Royal/Glencarra Lass
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.