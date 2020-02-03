Racing Tips

Meetings
19:49 Doncaster Mon 3 February 2020
- 450m
- B3
- 1st £130, Others £40 Race Total £330
1
Cruz On Emms(b - bd)
Best: 28.12sLast: 28.64s
T: L A Taylorson
Kinloch Brae/Metatron
2
Bellagio Blossom(b - bk)
Best: 28.38sLast: 28.68s
T: J L Mccombe
Tyrur Big Mike/Laughil Iris
3
Luttons Ozzie(d - bebdw)
Best: 28.16sLast: 28.54s
T: J M Windrass
Superior Product/Swinley Bottom
4
Haven Player(d - bk)
Best: 28.26sLast: 28.54s
T: M Haythorne
Jacksajem/Global Tally Ho
5
Our Samcro(d - bd)
Best: 28.12sLast: 28.82s
T: J Simpson
Droopys Nidge/Belleamie Girl
6
Mustang Bailey(d - bd)
Best: 28.11sLast: 28.39s
T: S Watson
David Bale/Mustang Bliss
