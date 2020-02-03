Racing Tips

Meetings

11:46 Central Park Mon 3 February 2020

  • 265m
  • D3
  • 1st £100, Others £38 Race Total £290
1
Hollyoak Megan(b - bk)
Best: 16.66sLast: 17.06s
T: R W Butler
Shaneboy Lee/Droopys Katelyn
2
Our Unique Lucy(b - bk)
Best: 16.79sLast: 17.22s
T: M Mavrias
Jaytee Hellcat/De Dixie Chick
3
Polar Spree(b - bk)
Best: 16.80sLast: 17.10s
T: R M Emery
Mall Brandy/Skilled Spree
4
Ougham Anna(b - bk)
Best: 16.67sLast: 17.77s
T: A M P Collett
Head Bound/Ballymac I said
5
Decisive Logan(d - be)
Best: 17.06sLast: 17.48s
T: M N Fenwick
Romeo Recruit/Knocka Nora
6
Our Unique Joe(d - bk)
Best: 16.87sLast: 17.30s
T: M Mavrias
Over Limit/Jaytee Freddy

