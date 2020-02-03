Racing Tips

Meetings
11:31 Central Park Mon 3 February 2020
- 480m
- A5
- 1st £120, Others £40 Race Total £320
1
Hazelwoodjayfkay(d - bk)
Best: 29.94sLast: 31.08s
T: B D O'sullivan
Aero Majestic/Clares Jayfkay
2
Seriously Stella(b - bk)
Best: 29.83sLast: 30.50s
T: M N Fenwick
Ballymac Eske/Dog Of God
3
Ballynabe Charly(d - bk)
Best: 30.30sLast: N/A
T: D P Brabon
Farloe Elite/Nans Tapestry
4
Culsheasheaciara(b - bd)
Best: 29.99sLast: 30.76s
T: G L Davidson
Kinloch Brae/Colorado Josie
5
Raging Storm(d - bk)
Best: 30.27sLast: 16.85s
T: B D O'sullivan
Larkhill Lo/Garryglass Penny
6
Stophers Brandy(b - bk)
Best: 29.84sLast: 31.07s
T: G L Davidson
Mall Brandy/Melwood Hawk
