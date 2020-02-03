Racing Tips

Meetings
11:01 Central Park Mon 3 February 2020
- 265m
- D3
- 1st £100, Others £38 Race Total £290
1
Angry Boy(d - wbe)
Best: 16.87sLast: 17.30s
T: D P Brabon
Superior Product/Angry Bird
2
Our Unique Jake(d - bd)
Best: 16.87sLast: 30.58s
T: M Mavrias
Pat C Sabbath/Jaytee Jules
3
Jet Set Suzie(b - bkw)
Best: 16.71sLast: 17.00s
T: S Mavrias
Droopys Jet/Ballymac I Said
4
Emmas Lad(d - bk)
Best: 16.75sLast: 17.36s
T: G L Davidson
Ninja Jamie/Racenight Dot
5
For The Bags(d - bew)
Best: 16.77sLast: 17.36s
T: M N Fenwick
Sir Paddy/Islington Lady
6
Our Steve(d - bk)
Best: 16.80sLast: 17.35s
T: M Mavrias
Jaytee Hellcat/Jaytee Freddy
