Meetings
13:59 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A2
- 1st £137, Others £35 Race Total £312
Final Result
Winning time:27.70sOff time:13:59:29
1st
3
Jazz Hands5/2
Split: 5Time: 27.70s
T: D CalvertLedRunUp
2nd
1 ½
1
Dorans Rumble7/2
Split: 5.08Time: 27.82s
ReserveEveryChance
3rd
6
4
Moneygall Beauty5/2
Split: 5.22Time: 28.30s
T: C McnicholasSAw,Bumped1,Crd3
4th
1 ¾
2
Angry Betty6/1
Split: 5.12Time: 28.44s
T: S LinleyCrowded2&3
5th
3
6
Frainey Jamie3/1
Split: 5.07Time: 28.68s
T: M C MurrayCrowded3
6th
2
5
Pity Me Tiger10/1
Split: 5.15Time: 28.84s
T: S LinleyBumped1,Crowded3
Non Runners
1
Thai Lady
Split: Time:
T: K Blackbird
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Calvert
- Winning Time27.70s
- Runners7 ran
- Distances1 ½, 6, 1 ¾, 3, 2
- Off Time13:59:29
- Forecast£13.13
- Tricast£29.71
