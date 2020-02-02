Meetings
13:44 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A7
- 1st £124, Others £35 Race Total £299
Final Result
Winning time:28.38sOff time:13:44:19
1st
2
Ryecroft Saffron2/1
Split: 5.18Time: 28.38s
T: M C MurrayBumped1,LedNearLine
2nd
1
1
Nicolas Cracker4/1
Split: 5.15Time: 28.46s
T: D CalvertLedToNearLine
3rd
1
3
Dark Lightning7/2
Split: 5.12Time: 28.54s
T: K BlackbirdEveryChance
4th
1 ½
5
Black Aaron12/1
Split: 5.19Time: 28.66s
T: G StrikeSlowAway
5th
2 ¼
4
Knockalton Luke3/1
Split: 5.21Time: 28.84s
T: C McnicholasCrowded1&2
6th
3 ¼
6
Mouna Dolerite4/1
Split: 5.12Time: 29.10s
T: M J FieldsonCrowded1&2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM C Murray
- Winning Time28.38s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, 1, 1 ½, 2 ¼, 3 ¼
- Off Time13:44:19
- Forecast£11.08
- Tricast£29.49
