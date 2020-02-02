Meetings
13:28 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- HP
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £308
Final Result
Winning time:27.58sOff time:13:28:51
1st
2
Miss Dru Jaxxon4/1
Split: Time: 27.58s
T: M J FieldsonSnLed,MidToWide
2nd
1 ½
1
Ryecroft Pedro4/5
Split: Time: 27.70s
T: M C MurrayMissedBreak
3rd
2 ½
5
Kilwest Belle6/1
Split: Time: 27.90s
T: M J FieldsonRanOn
4th
½
3
Tenerife Nivaria8/1
Split: Time: 27.94s
T: P MillerClearRun
5th
1
6
Boherash Gabriel4/1
Split: Time: 28.02s
T: G StrikeForcedToCheck3
6th
6 ½
4
Glasmeen Shimmer5/1
Split: Time: 28.54s
T: M C MurrayStumbledBadlyStart
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM J Fieldson
- Winning Time27.58s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, 2 ½, ½, 1, 6 ½
- Off Time13:28:51
- Forecast£11.08
- Tricast£35.10
