Meetings
13:12 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- HP
- 1st £143, Others £35 Race Total £318
Final Result
Winning time:27.32sOff time:13:12:31
1st
4
Winter Sunshine7/2
Split: Time: 27.32s
T: C McnicholasEP,ChlFrom1,Led1/2
2nd
2 ¼
6
Target Kem6/4
Split: Time: 27.50s
T: D CalvertEarlyPace,RanOn
3rd
1 ½
1
Lisneal Sonic5/2
Split: Time: 27.62s
T: G StrikeLedTo 1/2
4th
4 ¾
3
Pintown Cuckoo8/1
Split: Time: 28.00s
T: C McnicholasCrowdedRunUp
5th
6 ½
2
Ryecroft Rosa6/1
Split: Time: 28.52s
T: M C MurrayBadlyCrowded3
6th
dis
5
Fane Enya8/1
Split: Time:
T: D CalvertBBlk&KnockedOver3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC Mcnicholas
- Winning Time27.32s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 1 ½, 4 ¾, 6 ½, dis
- Off Time13:12:31
- Forecast£12.56
- Tricast£24.96
