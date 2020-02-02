Meetings
12:58 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A5
- 1st £128, Others £35 Race Total £303
Final Result
Winning time:28.13sOff time:12:58:18
1st
5
Nuthill Aimee1/1
Split: 5.17Time: 28.13s
T: P MillerBumped1,Led 1/2
2nd
3
6
Mouna Granite6/1
Split: 5.19Time: 28.37s
T: M J FieldsonBumped1,RanOn
3rd
3 ½
1
Gerrys Hulk10/1
Split: 5.33Time: 28.65s
T: P MillerSlowAway
4th
nk
4
Mouna Gneiss8/1
Split: 5.17Time: 28.68s
T: M J FieldsonBumped1
5th
1 ¾
2
Gotta Pick Her3/1
Split: 5.06Time: 28.82s
T: G StrikeQAway,LedTo 1/2
6th
¾
3
Blitzy Knight6/1
Split: 5.13Time: 28.88s
T: D CalvertCrowded3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Miller
- Winning Time28.13s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, 3 ½, nk, 1 ¾, ¾
- Off Time12:58:18
- Forecast£8.54
- Tricast£34.63
