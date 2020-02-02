Meetings
12:41 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A3
- 1st £133, Others £35 Race Total £308
Final Result
Winning time:27.93sOff time:12:41:26
1st
1
Kilbarry Lion3/1
Split: 5.21Time: 27.93s
T: G StrikeCrowded1,LedNearLine
2nd
sh
4
Sunnyside Sue5/1
Split: 5Time: 27.94s
T: G StrikeQAway,LedToNearLine
3rd
2 ¾
2
Justins Blackie4/1
Split: 5.2Time: 28.17s
T: C McnicholasCrowded1,RanOn
4th
1
6
Jumeirah Blaze6/1
Split: 5.25Time: 28.25s
T: S LinleyVerySlowAway
5th
3 ¼
3
Frainey Laura5/2
Split: 5.16Time: 28.51s
T: M C MurrayCrowded1
6th
½
5
Poppys Summer4/1
Split: 5.08Time: 28.55s
T: D CalvertQuickAw,HandyTo3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG Strike
- Winning Time27.93s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 2 ¾, 1, 3 ¼, ½
- Off Time12:41:26
- Forecast£21.41
- Tricast£65.25
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.