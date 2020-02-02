Meetings
12:27 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 261m
- HP
- 1st £137, Others £35 Race Total £312
Final Result
Winning time:16.34sOff time:12:27:29
1st
1
Laurens Lillian5/1
Split: Time: 16.34s
T: C McnicholasSAw,ALed,LeftClr 1/2
2nd
5
6
Fagans Bella8/1
Split: Time: 16.74s
T: K BlackbirdMissedTbl1st,Crd 1/2
3rd
sh
2
Sligo Boy5/2
Split: Time: 16.75s
T: D CalvertChallenged&MvdOff1
4th
1 ¼
5
Loughdoo Flyer4/1
Split: Time: 16.85s
T: C McnicholasEarlyP,BadlyCrowded1
5th
1
4
Trulyscrumptious10/1
Split: Time: 16.93s
T: S LinleyBadlyCrowded1
6th
2
3
Ballymartin Nina7/4
Split: Time: 17.09s
T: P MillerBadlyCrd&FcdTCk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC Mcnicholas
- Winning Time16.34s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances5, sh, 1 ¼, 1, 2
- Off Time12:27:29
- Forecast£43.47
- Tricast£112.77
