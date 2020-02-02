Meetings
12:12 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 261m
- HP
- 1st £123, Others £35 Race Total £298
Final Result
Winning time:16.13sOff time:12:12:32
1st
5
Go On Tommy8/1
Split: Time: 16.13s
T: K BlackbirdEarlyPace,Led2
2nd
1 ¼
6
Corrig Hugo4/1
Split: Time: 16.23s
T: G StrikeRanOn
3rd
hd
2
Lisneal Ziggy5/2
Split: Time: 16.25s
T: K BlackbirdWide,LedTo2
4th
1 ½
4
Kellymount Cian5/1
Split: Time: 16.37s
T: C McnicholasClearRun
5th
3 ¼
3
Moneygall Diva3/1
Split: Time: 16.63s
T: C McnicholasCrowded1
6th
1 ½
1
Scruffs Sue7/2
Split: Time: 16.75s
T: P MillerMissedBreakBadly
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Blackbird
- Winning Time16.13s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, hd, 1 ½, 3 ¼, 1 ½
- Off Time12:12:32
- Forecast£46.71
- Tricast£119.71
