Meetings
11:57 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 261m
- D4
- 1st £118, Others £35 Race Total £293
Final Result
Winning time:16.35sOff time:11:57:35
1st
4
Pity Me Spider2/1
Split: Time: 16.35s
T: S LinleyLed2
2nd
1 ½
5
Calzaghe Jet4/1
Split: Time: 16.47s
T: C McnicholasEveryChance
3rd
sh
1
Ballymac Harlene6/1
Split: Time: 16.48s
T: C McnicholasEveryChance
4th
½
2
Camerons Indalo6/1
Split: Time: 16.52s
T: S LinleyRanOn
5th
1 ½
3
Last Slice5/4
Split: Time: 16.64s
T: K BlackbirdClearRun
Non Runners
6
Station Earners
Split: Time:
T: K Blackbird
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Linley
- Winning Time16.35s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, sh, ½, 1 ½
- Off Time11:57:35
- Forecast£11.86
- Tricast£0.00
