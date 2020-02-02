Meetings
11:42 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A6
- 1st £125, Others £35 Race Total £300
Final Result
Winning time:28.32sOff time:11:42:39
1st
6
Kiwi Bomber14/1
Split: 5.15Time: 28.32s
T: G StrikeWide,Led1
2nd
1 ¾
5
Copeland Lu Lu3/1
Split: 5.16Time: 28.46s
T: C McnicholasEveryChance
3rd
½
4
Jackies Warrior4/1
Split: 5.17Time: 28.50s
T: C McnicholasQAway,Crd2,RanOn
4th
nk
3
Ballyhoe Alpha3/1
Split: 5.24Time: 28.53s
T: C McnicholasBumped1,CrdRunIn
5th
1 ¼
1
Titanic Destiny3/1
Split: 5.28Time: 28.63s
T: M C MurrayCrowded2
6th
1 ¼
2
Kilbarry Vans7/2
Split: 5.24Time: 28.73s
T: K BlackbirdBumped1,Crowded2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG Strike
- Winning Time28.32s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, ½, nk, 1 ¼, 1 ¼
- Off Time11:42:39
- Forecast£64.50
- Tricast£207.18
