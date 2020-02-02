Meetings
11:28 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A4
- 1st £131, Others £35 Race Total £306
Final Result
Winning time:28.11sOff time:11:28:26
1st
2
Steeple Rd Emily5/2
Split: 5.04Time: 28.11s
T: S LinleyQuickAw,AlwaysLed
2nd
2
4
Cloncunny Flo14/1
Split: 5.11Time: 28.27s
T: K BlackbirdEveryChance
3rd
1
5
Payyaway Jack6/1
Split: 5.15Time: 28.35s
T: D CalvertBumped1
4th
sh
6
Glenanore Hero7/4
Split: 5.31Time: 28.36s
T: G StrikeWide,RanOn
5th
1 ¼
1
Balmoral Joey5/2
Split: 5.27Time: 28.46s
T: K BlackbirdCrowded1,RanOn
6th
10 ¾
3
Quarylane Daisy14/1
Split: 5.32Time: 29.32s
T: P MillerHitRails1,Faded,(ReQul)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Linley
- Winning Time28.11s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, 1, sh, 1 ¼, 10 ¾
- Off Time11:28:26
- Forecast£42.59
- Tricast£161.08
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.