Meetings
11:11 Sunderland Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A2
- 1st £137, Others £35 Race Total £312
Final Result
Winning time:27.60sOff time:11:11:35
1st
4
Dingle Pub5/1
Split: 5.1Time: 27.60s
T: M J FieldsonLedRunUp
2nd
¾
2
Minglers Mojito5/2
Split: 5.19Time: 27.66s
T: K BlackbirdRanOn
3rd
1 ½
5
Westwind Brae4/1
Split: 5.09Time: 27.78s
T: D CalvertEveryChance
4th
1 ½
3
Rathronan Rebel5/2
Split: 5.12Time: 27.90s
T: C McnicholasBumped3
5th
½
6
Seomra Keel8/1
Split: 5.11Time: 27.94s
T: M J FieldsonWide,ClearRun
6th
½
1
Candlelightspice5/1
Split: 5.26Time: 27.98s
T: M C MurrayBumped3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerM J Fieldson
- Winning Time27.60s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 1 ½, 1 ½, ½, ½
- Off Time11:11:35
- Forecast£23.60
- Tricast£68.15
