Racing Tips

Meetings
21:11 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A5
- 1st £57, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £194
1
Newhall Rogue(b - be)
Best: 27.72sLast: 28.25s
T: D G Mitchell
Superior Product/Selection Box
2
Crossbarry Boy(d - bk)
Best: 27.51sLast: 27.58s
T: G C Wright
Candlelight King/Boozed Jordan
3
Billis Snowflake(b - wbk)
Best: 27.74sLast: 28.18s
T: D O Pearce
Head Bound/Heavens Lilly
4
Beretta River(d - bk)
Best: 27.51sLast: 28.09s
T: D G Mitchell
Zero Ten/Beretta Blue
5
Ballybuggy(b - bk)
Best: 27.63sLast: 27.85s
T: D O Pearce
Farloe Blitz/Holycross Crash
6
Matildas Dream(b - be)
Best: 27.76sLast: 28.16s
T: P R Attwater
Leamaneigh Turbo/Classy Rosie
