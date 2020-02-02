Racing Tips

Meetings
20:53 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 250m
- D4
- 1st £67, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £204
1
Arthurmyson(d - bd)
Best: 15.57sLast: 15.96s
T: D A Dodd
Windy Millar/Swift Cyndi
2
This Is Me(d - bk)
Best: 15.64sLast: 28.26s
T: M A White
Quietly/Groovy Edel
3
Redhills Maple(b - f)
Best: 15.54sLast: 15.54s
T: M J Brown
Viking Jack/Ivys Dream
4
Devils Secret(b - wbk)
Best: 15.91sLast: 15.91s
T: J F Sims
Ballymac Vic/Millbrook Gaga
5
Devils Abbie(b - bd)
Best: 15.70sLast: 15.83s
T: S R Pilgrim
Dont Knocka Him/Dooey Belle
6
Gowiththeflo(b - bk)
Best: 15.99sLast: 15.99s
T: J F Sims
Laughil Blake/Ur Somethin Else
