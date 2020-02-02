Racing Tips

Meetings
20:37 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 250m
- D3
- 1st £70, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £207
1
Whizzing Storm(d - bk)
Best: 15.51sLast: 15.84s
T: G C Wright
Sparta Maestro/Express Hire
2
Isere(d - bk)
Best: 15.53sLast: 15.76s
T: M A White
Quail Hollow/Call Midge
3
Kelpie Joe(d - bk)
Best: 15.47sLast: 15.89s
T: D G Mitchell
Romeo Recruit/Ketch Up Bell
4
No More Mondays(d - be)
Best: 15.41sLast: 28.65s
T: D A Dodd
Rio Quattro/Leigh Fancy
5
Pennys Sky(b - f)
Best: 15.52sLast: 27.66s
T: J R Grant
Deanridge Viking/So Said Sarah
6
Benro Stevie(d - bk)
Best: 15.51sLast: 15.71s
T: D O Pearce
Mall Brandy/Expert Flash
