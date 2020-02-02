Racing Tips

Meetings
20:19 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A7
- 1st £48, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £185
1
Alexs Minnie(d - wbk)
Best: 28.03sLast: 28.86s
T: M J Brown
Jaytee Dutch/Maybe Minnie
2
Sarum Ellie(b - bd)
Best: 27.90sLast: 27.50s
T: D J Dawe
Shaneboy Lee/Langan Blocks
3
Scatter Gun(d - bk)
Best: 28.21sLast: 28.32s
T: D H Gallimore
Laughil Blake/Oakfront Mimi
4
Coris Moments(d - bd)
Best: 27.93sLast: 28.74s
T: D G Mitchell
Razldazl Jayfkay/Coris Share
5
Farran Deise(b - bk)
Best: 27.90sLast: 28.32s
T: D A Dodd
Greenwell Hawk/Farran Lucy
6
Mega Mai(b - bk)
Best: 28.25sLast: 29.14s
T: D O Pearce
Tullymurry Act/Mega Pearl
