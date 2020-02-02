Meetings
20:02 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A4
- 1st £63, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £200
1
Mickeys Choice(d - wbk)
Best: 27.42sLast: 28.04s
T: S R Pilgrim
Boherna House/Foxwood Gypsy
2
Slanan Charm(b - wbk)
Best: 27.42sLast: 28.10s
T: D O Pearce
Sir Paddy/Slanan Misty
3
Go Fast Pearl(b - bk)
Best: 27.50sLast: 15.20s
T: M J Brown
Barefoot Allstar/Tyrur Janine
4
Ballyregan Hope(d - wbk)
Best: 27.35sLast: 27.48s
T: G C Wright
Scolari Me Daddy/Ballyregan Rach
5
Rathoneen Road(b - wbk)
Best: 27.37sLast: 28.73s
T: D A Dodd
Laughil Duke/Farran Lucy
6
Teddys Maestro(d - bk)
Best: 27.31sLast: 27.81s
T: M A White
Sparta Maestro/Whiterock Diva
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.