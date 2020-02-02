Racing Tips

Meetings
19:46 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A3
- 1st £74, 2nd £30, Others £28 Race Total £216
1
Ranger Rocks(d - bd)
Best: 27.19sLast: 28.04s
T: J F Sims
Siderian Blaze/Forrachmore
2
Ballyoak Nelson(d - bk)
Best: 27.32sLast: 28.25s
T: J M Burridge
Aero Majestic/Ballyoak Petal
3
Shesacharmer(b - bd)
Best: 27.33sLast: 27.85s
T: D G Mitchell
Droopys Sydney/Maglass Diva
4
Pennys Thumper(d - bd)
Best: 27.35sLast: 28.03s
T: J R Grant
Kinloch Brae/Pennys Mandy
5
Thekeanestprice(d - bd)
Best: 27.29sLast: 27.69s
T: D N Lewis
Kinloch Brae/Sevenofnine
6
Arthur Parsnip(b - wbk)
Best: 27.39sLast: 27.42s
T: P N Godfrey
Romeo Recruit/Crossfield Molly
