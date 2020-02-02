Meetings
19:29 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A6
- 1st £50, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £187
1
Jumbos Roxy(b - fw)
Best: 27.61sLast: 28.45s
T: D G Mitchell
Superior Product/Jumbos Lulu
2
Ballyoak Maggie(b - f)
Best: 27.59sLast: 27.96s
T: D N Lewis
Aero Majestic/Ballyoak Petal
3
Spoton Glan Said(d - bk)
Best: 27.79sLast: 28.47s
T: K Dodington
Storm Control/Lily The Pink
4
Sarum Susie(b - bk)
Best: 27.52sLast: 28.17s
T: D J Dawe
Laughil Blake/Winorlose
5
Village Guitar(b - be)
Best: 27.71sLast: 28.41s
T: D O Pearce
Tullymurry Act/Hondos Guitar
6
Ballycannon Brat(d - wbk)
Best: 27.91sLast: 28.31s
T: D A Dodd
Tullymurry Act/Ballycannon Babe
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:17 Pau
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.