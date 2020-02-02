Racing Tips

Meetings
19:12 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 250m
- D2
- 1st £75, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £212
1
Polar Present(d - bkw)
Best: 15.26sLast: 15.51s
T: D A Dodd
Droopys Jet/Hylda Glyder
2
Tyrap Jenny(b - bk)
Best: 15.49sLast: 15.48s
T: K Dodington
Ballyana Foxtrot/Varra Jenny
3
Ide Blackjack(d - bk)
Best: 15.39sLast: 28.68s
T: D G Mitchell
Zero Ten/Beretta Blue
4
Gerrys Pet(d - bew)
Best: 15.26sLast: 15.38s
T: G C Wright
Droopys Jet/Boreen Buddy
5
Areyoumygirl(b - f)
Best: 15.22sLast: 15.91s
T: D O Pearce
Hondo Black/Listen Carefully
6
Minglers Curragh(d - bk)
Best: 15.15sLast: 15.26s
T: K Dodington
Droopys Cain/Minglers Special
