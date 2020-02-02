Racing Tips

Meetings
18:55 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A6
- 1st £50, 2nd £29, Others £27 Race Total £187
1
Black Enamel(d - bk)
Best: 27.58sLast: 28.59s
T: D A Dodd
Definate Opinion/Maggie Me Mammy
2
Devils Excel(d - bk)
Best: 27.87sLast: 28.10s
T: J F Sims
Drumcrow Obama/Mowem Down
3
Redhills Jack(d - bd)
Best: 27.91sLast: 28.17s
T: M J Brown
Viking Jack/Ivys Dream
4
Tyrap Cruise(d - bk)
Best: 27.71sLast: 28.29s
T: M A White
Droopys Jet/Tyrap Yoyo
5
Pitch Fork(d - bk)
Best: 27.61sLast: 28.15s
T: J R Grant
Oaks Road/Gaytime Grettie
6
Cougar King(d - dkbd)
Best: 27.85sLast: 28.35s
T: D G Mitchell
Kingsmill Messi/Cougar Fox
