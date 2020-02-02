Racing Tips

Meetings
18:37 Poole Sun 2 February 2020
- 450m
- A1
- 1st £112, 2nd £32, Others £28 Race Total £256
1
Jayjays Emerald(b - bd)
Best: 27.14sLast: 28.07s
T: J M Burridge
Kinloch Brae/Boozed Miranda
2
Spot On Dock(d - bk)
Best: 27.04sLast: 27.41s
T: K Dodington
Aero Majestic/Ballyoak Petal
3
Edermine Alert(b - f)
Best: 27.15sLast: 27.97s
T: K Dodington
Droopys Nidge/Edermine Sword
4
Pennys Unicorn(b - wbk)
Best: 27.20sLast:
T: J R Grant
Farloe Blitz/Corleones Velvet
5
Six Gun(b - bk)
Best: 26.95sLast: 27.12s
T: D H Gallimore
Laughil Blake/Catrigg Cove
6
Patontheback(d - dkbd)
Best: 27.12sLast: 27.67s
T: D O Pearce
Swift Hoffman/Highview Tipp
